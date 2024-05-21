Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NCLH. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,896,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,201,436. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

