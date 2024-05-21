Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $6,568,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.91. The stock had a trading volume of 174,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $210.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $108.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.