Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,914,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,103 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.28% of Novartis worth $597,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 173,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,736 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 587,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 129,578 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.84. 984,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,164. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.50. The company has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.