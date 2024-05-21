Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.69

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 5190055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Novavax from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Novavax Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.41) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Novavax by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Novavax by 467.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

