Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.14

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.14 and last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.30.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.