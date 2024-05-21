NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,100.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,002.18.

Shares of NVDA opened at $947.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $884.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $691.03. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

