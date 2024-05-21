NXM Price Hits $57.03 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

