NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.68. 531,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.09 and its 200-day moving average is $228.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $163.26 and a 52-week high of $274.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

