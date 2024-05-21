Oasis Network Market Capitalization Tops $623.34 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $623.34 million and $36.86 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.87 or 0.05316160 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00057163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00019001 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

