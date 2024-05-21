Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Down to $40.99

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.99, but opened at $33.53. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $36.08, with a volume of 1,289,413 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 30.07.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth $1,211,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $47,208,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $157,621,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 399,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

