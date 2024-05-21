OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,046,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 244,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,653,000 after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,422.2% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 147,923 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.77%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

