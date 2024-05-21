Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.0% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.84.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.87.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

