Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $178.68. 70,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,544. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $147.90 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

