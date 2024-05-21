Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.
Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance
ODFL traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $178.68. 70,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,544. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $147.90 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line
In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODFL
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Old Dominion Freight Line
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Comeback Alert: Shopify’s Rally Is About to Begin
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Get Paid While You Wait – OneMain’s Juicy Dividends
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Lowe’s Companies Tracking to New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.