OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 2.66% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

