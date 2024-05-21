Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 32.6 %

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oragenics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.