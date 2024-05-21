Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Up 32.6 %
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) EPS for the quarter.
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
