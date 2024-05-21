Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Orange County Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orange County Bancorp to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

OBT stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.03. 2,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $277.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.28. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.30. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Research analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orange County Bancorp news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,485 shares of company stock valued at $76,046. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

