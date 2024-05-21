Orchid Price Tops $0.10 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $100.28 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011308 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001503 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,518.99 or 0.99946311 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00011743 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00113525 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10322574 USD and is up 5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $11,008,698.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

