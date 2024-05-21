O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Akre Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Akre Capital Management LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,609 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 8.2% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Akre Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $968,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,988,797 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY traded down $16.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $995.33. 397,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,265. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,080.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,027.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

