Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,304 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $36,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara Polsky purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Polsky purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at $347,007.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

PPBI traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,015.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

