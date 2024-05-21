Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $345.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PANW. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $323.77 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.52.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,118,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,563,020,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $924,905,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $799,792,000 after buying an additional 198,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

