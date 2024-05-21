Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $365.00 to $360.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as low as $300.00 and last traded at $311.90. Approximately 6,559,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,108,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.77.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.03.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.20 and its 200 day moving average is $298.52. The stock has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

