Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,681,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 8.30% of Park Aerospace worth $24,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Park Aerospace by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 443,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 220,898 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Park Aerospace by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $1,553,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Park Aerospace by 9.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Park Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

PKE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.50. 32,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.67 million, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.48. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $16.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

