Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 390589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PDCO. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Patterson Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.23%.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.