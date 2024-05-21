Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Paul Mueller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Paul Mueller Stock Performance

MUEL opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. Paul Mueller has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $80.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter.

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

