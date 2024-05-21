Paul Nicholas Wright Sells 100,000 Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) Director Paul Nicholas Wright sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00.

Paul Nicholas Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, March 12th, Paul Nicholas Wright acquired 59,500 shares of Galiano Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,210.00.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

Galiano Gold stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.49. 401,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,210. The firm has a market capitalization of C$632.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.43. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.68 and a 12 month high of C$2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 15.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Galiano Gold had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 40.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3973064 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.