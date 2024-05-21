Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBA. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 177.8% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 625,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $2,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.65%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

