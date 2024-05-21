Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Trading Down 0.3%

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL)’s share price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $37.08. Approximately 216,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,021,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.501 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 85.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

