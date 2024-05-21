Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Raises Dividend to GBX 30.33 Per Share

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.33 ($0.39) per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Pennon Group Stock Down 6.9 %

LON PNN traded down GBX 49.50 ($0.63) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 667 ($8.48). 427,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,980. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 671.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 700.18. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 532.83 ($6.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 834 ($10.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,116.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 740 ($9.41) to GBX 710 ($9.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.47) to GBX 1,030 ($13.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.55) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 840 ($10.68).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

