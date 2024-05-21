PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 613,195 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 603,003 shares.The stock last traded at $14.06 and had previously closed at $14.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $111,995.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,479.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 251.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

