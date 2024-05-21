Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Petco Health and Wellness has set its Q1 guidance at ~($0.06) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.060–0.060 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $793.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.96.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

