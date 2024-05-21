Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame Sells 29,900 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$472,719.00.

Riley Millar Frame also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Riley Millar Frame sold 19,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.48, for a total value of C$275,120.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$15.83. 781,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,263. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.79. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

