Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame Sells 29,900 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$472,719.00.
Riley Millar Frame also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Riley Millar Frame sold 19,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.48, for a total value of C$275,120.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$15.83. 781,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,263. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.79. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
