Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires 6,739 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,623 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,040,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8,697.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,100 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after acquiring an additional 859,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,095,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $146,341,000 after purchasing an additional 698,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.15. 4,886,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,848,663. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.33.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.