Philadelphia Trust Co. Buys 11,343 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.97. 259,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,403. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $52.71.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

