Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.2% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.08. 293,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

