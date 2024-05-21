Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $15.49 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 275.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,532 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.5% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of PANW stock traded down $13.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $310.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,421,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,239. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.52.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.03.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

