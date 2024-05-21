Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $8.87 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.77, for a total value of $4,211,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,416,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,856,927.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.77, for a total value of $4,211,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,416,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,856,927.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,137,906.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,363,398.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,499 shares of company stock valued at $186,213,784 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,102. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.07. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $277.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

