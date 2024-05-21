Philadelphia Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 10.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,615,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Trading Up 1.5 %
Citigroup stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,828,775. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
