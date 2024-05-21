Philadelphia Trust Co. Reduces Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after buying an additional 965,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515,088 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.28. The company had a trading volume of 549,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,170. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $54.86.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

