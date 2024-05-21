Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 26,450 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,450 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

CTRA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.29. 1,026,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,568,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

