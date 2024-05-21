Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 4,961 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,271,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,189,000 after purchasing an additional 54,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,479 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.43. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.