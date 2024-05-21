Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 5,000 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,201,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE GAB remained flat at $5.60 on Tuesday. 241,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,172. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.