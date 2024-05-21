Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 6,979 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,766,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.19. 132,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.08. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRI. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

