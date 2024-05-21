Philadelphia Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,029 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,881 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,764 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GOLD shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. 4,585,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,131,172. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

