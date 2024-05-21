Philadelphia Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 163,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 89,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,721. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,361. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.