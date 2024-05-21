Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Phillips 66 worth $106,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.62. 515,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,335. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

