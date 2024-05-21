PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

PHX Minerals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. PHX Minerals has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

PHX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. 1,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.37 million, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $4.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark T. Behrman bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $74,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $87,920 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

