Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $269.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

