Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Piper Sandler Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years. Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $214.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $215.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.41.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.84, for a total value of $657,106.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.84, for a total value of $657,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $38,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

