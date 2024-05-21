Piper Sandler Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $219.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $219.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on First Solar from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.56.

Get First Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on First Solar

First Solar Trading Down 0.6 %

FSLR opened at $196.34 on Tuesday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $224.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,869 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.