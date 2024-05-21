Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 125.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

